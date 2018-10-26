Hischier scored two goals -- one coming on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.

The 19-year-old center led all Devils skaters with 4:12 of power-play time Thursday and should continue to see plenty of opportunities with the man advantage moving forward. The two-goal performance was Hischier's first multi-point game since Oct. 18.

