Hischier (upper body) was on the ice for Monday's practice session, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hischier was skating in a second-line role at Monday's practice but coach Lindy Ruff refused to put a specific timeline on the center's potential return date. The 24-year-old Swiss national has already been sidelined for nine games and could be activated whenever given the all-clear to suit up.