Hischier (hamstring) was on the ice Tuesday for practice, Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports.

Hischier skated for about half an hour, which was by design, and then left the ice. He still has some boxes to check before getting clearance to play, but this is a good first step for the Devils captain. Still, it remains unclear at this time if he will be ready for Thursday's regular-season opener against Philadelphia.