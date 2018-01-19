Hischier dished out an assist while firing a team-high five shots on net in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Washington.

While he represents a step down from some of the recent talents available at the top of the draft, Hischier has lived up to the lofty expectations that come with being drafted first overall. The rookie's addition has been a key part of New Jersey's turnaround from cellar dweller to second in the competitive Metropolitan Division, as Hischier already has 28 points in 44 NHL games just two weeks after his 19th birthday.