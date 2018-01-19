Devils' Nico Hischier: Produces helper, five shots Thursday
Hischier dished out an assist while firing a team-high five shots on net in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Washington.
While he represents a step down from some of the recent talents available at the top of the draft, Hischier has lived up to the lofty expectations that come with being drafted first overall. The rookie's addition has been a key part of New Jersey's turnaround from cellar dweller to second in the competitive Metropolitan Division, as Hischier already has 28 points in 44 NHL games just two weeks after his 19th birthday.
More News
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Wreaks havoc on Wings•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Dishes out two helpers•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Pots fifth goal Monday•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Racks up three points against Blackhawks•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Logs big minutes in loss•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Scores first two NHL goals•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...