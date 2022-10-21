Hischier capped the scoring with an empty-net goal and earned two assists Thursday as the Devils upended the Islanders 4-1.
Hischier, the 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick, played a hand in the Devils' final three goals Thursday. He assisted on both of Ondrej Palat's goals, including the eventual game-winner. Hischier has scored in consecutive games. A sixth-year skater, Hischier has already compiled two 20-goal seasons, including a career-high 21 tallies last season. He added five shots and a plus-3 rating Thursday.
