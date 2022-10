Hischier had a goal and an assist during a 7-1 victory over the Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Hischier, who scored the eventual game-winning goal Sunday, converted his fourth tally on an unassisted, second-period effort. The 23-year-old center generated a game-high eight shots and registered a plus-3 rating. He was credited with the primary assist on Fabian Zetterlund's game-opening marker, sparking his first multi-point game since compiling a goal and two helpers against the Islanders on Oct. 20.