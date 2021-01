According to coach Lindy Ruff, Hischier (leg) is progressing in his recovery and hasn't suffered any setbacks, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Although he's clearly trending in the right direction, Hischier's return doesn't seem imminent, as he's yet to join his teammates on the ice for practice. Once he's given the green light, the 22-year-old pivot should replace Travis Zajac on New Jersey's second line.