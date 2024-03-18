Hischier scored his 22nd goal of the season in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
The 25-year-old center broke a scoreless tie 38 seconds into the third period, but it was all the offense the Devils could manage against Logan Thompson. Hischier has gotten onto the scoresheet in seven of nine games so far in March, producing two goals and nine points over that stretch.
More News
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Two points in Saturday's loss•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Helps out on power play•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Leads offense with four points•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Two goals, three points vs. Flyers•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Scores twice in Tuesday's win•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Continues consistent run•