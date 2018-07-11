Devils' Nico Hischier: Puts hand injury behind him
Hischier (hand) will be ready for training camp, according to Devils GM Ray Shero, Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin reports.
Both Taylor Hall and Hischier appear to have overcome their respective hand injuries, which obviously bodes well for the team's chances of experiencing a fast offensive start to the new season. Hall led the team with 93 regular-season points in 2017-18, and Hischier was a distant second as a rookie with 52 points, including 32 helpers. Still, you won't want to forget about the 2017 first overall pick in fantasy drafts this fall.
