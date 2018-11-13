Hischier (undisclosed) will not play against the Penguins on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The Devils are keeping details of Hischier's injury close to the collective vest, but it's an ominous sign that he was ruled out early Tuesday. As the first overall pick from the 2017 draft, Hischier is going to draw a lot of attention in terms of the media attempting to dig up specific details about the nature of his injury and a corresponding timeline for his return. The Swiss skater has three goals and nine helpers -- including five power-play points -- through 15 games.