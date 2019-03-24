Devils' Nico Hischier: Racks up power-play time in return
Hischier recorded four shots on goal over 21:08 of ice time and 6:44 of power-play ice time in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Arizona.
Saturday's action marked the first for Hischier since missing nine games to an upper body injury. While the 20-year-old was unable to record any points, he was able to log the most power-play ice time in a game this season. Hischier has 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) over 63 games this season.
