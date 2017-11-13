Hischier scored his third goal of the season and added two assists in Sunday's win over Chicago.

Hischier has been productive of late, managing seven points in his last six games. The youngster has been active on the power play of late and has brought his point total up to 14 on the season. While he's only got three goals in 17 contests, Hischier has had a very strong start to his NHL career and is a threat whenever he takes to the ice. Inconsistencies are expected, so keep getting Hischier in your lineup, as he's producing at a solid rate and will only get better.