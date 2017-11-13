Devils' Nico Hischier: Racks up three points against Blackhawks
Hischier scored his third goal of the season and added two assists in Sunday's win over Chicago.
Hischier has been productive of late, managing seven points in his last six games. The youngster has been active on the power play of late and has brought his point total up to 14 on the season. While he's only got three goals in 17 contests, Hischier has had a very strong start to his NHL career and is a threat whenever he takes to the ice. Inconsistencies are expected, so keep getting Hischier in your lineup, as he's producing at a solid rate and will only get better.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...