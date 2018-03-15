Hischier scored a first-period goal and added an assist in an 8-3 win over Vegas on Wednesday.

Hischier has shown why he was the first overall choice in 2017, turning in a fine rookie season to this point by hitting 15 goals and 30 assists. He's likely to keep making major strides and is incredibly valuable in dynasty leagues. Even now, he's a useful player that you can count on as the season winds down.