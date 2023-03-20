Hischier tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Hischier assisted on Jesper Bratt's tally in the second period before giving the Devils a 3-2 lead with a goal later in the frame, his 30th of the season. It's the first time in Hischier's six-year career that he's reached the 30-goal threshold. The 24-year-old center also has a career high 66 points through 69 games this season.