Hischier (leg/COVID-19 protocol) will play in Saturday's game versus the Sabres, Jim Cerny of Sporting News reports.

Hischier missed the first 11 games of the season due to a leg injury that was followed by a stint in the league's COVID-19 protocol. The 22-year-old has been named captain, and he'll make his season debut. Hischier recorded 36 points over 58 games last year. He'll enter the top six, forming a strong tandem up the middle with Jack Hughes centering the second line.