Per coach John Hynes, Hischier (upper body) should be "good to go" for Wednesday's game against the Canadiens, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The Devils and fantasy owners will both be happy to have Hischier back in their lineups Wednesday, as he's been productive when healthy this season, notching three goals and 12 points in 15 appearances. The 2017 first-round pick will return to his role centering the Devils' top line and first power-play unit against Montreal.