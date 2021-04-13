Hischier (face) will be activated off injured reserve and return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hischier has been limited to just five games this campaign due to various injuries, picking up two goals and three points over that span, but he'll finally make his return to the lineup following a six-week absence Tuesday. The 22-year-old pivot will likely return to a top-six role and a spot on one of New Jersey's power-play units against the Rangers.