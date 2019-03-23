Devils' Nico Hischier: Ready to rock
Hischier (upper body) will play Saturday against the Coyotes, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
The Devils reportedly will get Hischier and an additional four skaters back in tow against Arizona. Let it be known that the Devils start at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, so if you want to use Hischier -- who, this season, has accumulated 17 goals and 27 assists over 62 games -- setting daily lineups early is strongly advised.
