Hischier dished out a pair of helpers, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over Tampa Bay.

Hischier still hasn't scored a goal, but the first overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft does have four helpers through six games. He's also starting to see a bigger role, topping 17 minutes of ice time in consecutive contests after seeing fewer than 16 minutes in each of his first four NHL appearances.