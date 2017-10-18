Play

Hischier dished out a pair of helpers, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over Tampa Bay.

Hischier still hasn't scored a goal, but the first overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft does have four helpers through six games. He's also starting to see a bigger role, topping 17 minutes of ice time in consecutive contests after seeing fewer than 16 minutes in each of his first four NHL appearances.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories