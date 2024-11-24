Hischier notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Hischier helped out on a Dougie Hamilton goal in the second period, which ended up being the game-winner. While he's picked up six assists over 10 contests in November, Hischier has come up empty on 15 shots on goal in that span. The scoring slump won't affect his role -- he's a two-way beast and isn't hurting for offense. Overall, the Swiss center has 10 goals, 11 helpers, 59 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating, and he's still shooting 16.9 percent through 23 outings overall.