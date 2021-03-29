Hischier (face) has begun workouts and cardio activity following his sinus fracture.
It's unclear how long Hischier will need before he's ready to get back in the lineup but it's encouraging to see him getting back to work. The 22-year-old has missed the last 17 games and will likely miss at least a couple more before he's back on the ice. He has three points in five games this season.
