Devils' Nico Hischier: Ruled out for Thursday
Hischier (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Flyers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Hischier needed stitches on his knee during Saturday's loss to the Stars but was able to return to the contest. However, he didn't play Tuesday and will miss a second straight game. Jack Hughes filled in on the top line Tuesday and figures to do so again after dishing out an assist.
