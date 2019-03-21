Devils' Nico Hischier: Ruled out Thursday
Hischier (upper body) isn't in the projected lineup for Thursday's game against the Bruins, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.
The Devils will get Pavel Zacha (upper body) back in the lineup versus the B's, and with any luck to the Devils, that will somewhat mitigate the continued absence of Hischier, who sits at 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) through 62 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...