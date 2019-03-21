Hischier (upper body) isn't in the projected lineup for Thursday's game against the Bruins, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

The Devils will get Pavel Zacha (upper body) back in the lineup versus the B's, and with any luck to the Devils, that will somewhat mitigate the continued absence of Hischier, who sits at 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) through 62 games this season.