Hischier (upper body) will not play Tuesday at home against the Blue Jackets, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

New Jersey will play it safe with Hischier. The 20-year-old has been slumping offensively with just two assists in his last eight games. For the season, the Swiss-born forward has 44 points in 62 appearances. There's been no word yet on whether Hischier will join the team on its six-game road trip following Tuesday's affair, though considering the day-to-day tag he's been given, it would surprising if he didn't join his teammates on the road.