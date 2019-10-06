Play

Hischier collected an assist in a 7-2 loss to Buffalo on Saturday.

The assist was Hischier's first point of the season and came on Kyle Palmieri's goal 37 seconds into the second period. Also worth noting is Hischier's ice time in the loss, as the Swiss-born center finished the game with 21 shifts, second-most amongst New Jersey forwards (Pavel Zacha - 22).

