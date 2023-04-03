Hischier tallied a goal in a 6-1 loss to Winnipeg on Sunday.
Hischier has been held off the scoresheet only once in his last 10 games, providing three goals and 12 points in that span. That's pushed him up to 31 markers and 73 points in 76 contests this season. His latest goal came late in the third period though, and it merely served to prevent Connor Hellebuyck from recording the shutout.
