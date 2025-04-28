Hischier netted an even-strength goal on three shots and levied two hits in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4.

Hischier cut Carolina's lead to 3-1 at 2:45 of the second period, but it wasn't enough as the Devils finished with two goals or less for the third time in four games. The 26-year-old Hischier will need to lead the charge on offense in order to avoid his club being eliminated from the playoffs in Game 5 on Tuesday. New Jersey's captain has three goals, 12 shots on net, eight hits, six blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in this first-round series.