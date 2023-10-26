Hischier scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Capitals.

Hischier has bounced back from his four-game slump to open the year, netting a goal in each of the last two contests. His tally Wednesday tied the game at 3-3 in the second period. The 24-year-old center's slow start is a bit disappointing after he racked up 80 points in 81 outings last season. Hischier has also recorded 14 shots on net, five hits and a minus-1 rating through six appearances in 2023-24.