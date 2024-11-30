Hischier scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Friday's 5-4 win over the Red Wings.
Hischier went pointless in the 3-0 loss to the Blues after recording a hat trick in the 5-2 win over the Predators, but he continued his solid run of form with another multi-point effort here. The lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis continues to be Hischier's biggest knock from a fantasy perspective, but he's definitively trending in the right direction. He's racked up points in four of his last seven games, tallying four goals and five assists in that stretch.
