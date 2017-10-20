Hischier found the back of the net twice and recorded an assist in a 5-4 overtime win against Ottawa on Thursday.

The No. 1 overall selection in the 2017 NHL draft has certainly lived up to the hype so far, tallying seven points in as many games. Hischier scored both goals early in the first period before picking up his helper on John Moore's OT winner. The 18-year-old will look to extend his point streak to four games on Friday night against San Jose.