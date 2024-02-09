Hischier scored a goal on six shots while picking up an assist in a 5-3 defeat to Calgary on Thursday.

Hischier has three multi-point games in a row despite failing to pick up a point on the power play during that stretch. The 25-year-old center missed nearly a month of action (11 games) earlier in the season but has been rolling since with 12 goals and 18 helpers in his last 31 contests.