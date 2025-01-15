Hischier scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Panthers.
Hischier has cracked the scoresheet in three of his last five appearances, but the 26-year-old hasn't exactly set the world on fire with his numbers in recent weeks. He remains productive, however, and his excellent start to the season -- he notched 15 points in his first 13 games -- means he's recorded 37 points over 46 regular-season appearances thus far.
