Hischier scored a power-play goal on three shots and dished out three hits in Monday's 7-1 loss to Buffalo.

Monday's outcome had long been decided when Hischier got the Devils on the board midway through the second period, making it a 6-1 game. It was only the fourth goal of the year for Hischier, and his first with the man advantage. The 20-year-old has 15 points in 24 games for the offensively-challenged Devils.