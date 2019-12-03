Devils' Nico Hischier: Scores lone goal in loss
Hischier scored a power-play goal on three shots and dished out three hits in Monday's 7-1 loss to Buffalo.
Monday's outcome had long been decided when Hischier got the Devils on the board midway through the second period, making it a 6-1 game. It was only the fourth goal of the year for Hischier, and his first with the man advantage. The 20-year-old has 15 points in 24 games for the offensively-challenged Devils.
