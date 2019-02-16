Hischier scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added an assist in Friday's 5-4 win over the Wild.

He also chipped in four shots, two blocked shots, a hit and a plus-3 rating. Hischier is heating up, scoring four goals and 10 points in the last nine games, and while the 20-year-old is already on pace for his first 60-point campaign, he might be poised to take his game to another level down the stretch.