Hischier scored two goals on three shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Hischier opened the scoring on a first-period rush, then doubled New Jersey's advantage just 38 seconds into the second period. Hischier went pointless in the first three games of the season, but he's had nine points (seven goals, two assists) in his subsequent nine appearances. His prominent offensive role and consistent involvement in scoring opportunities continue to support a strong fantasy outlook across all formats in a red-hot Devils team that has won four games in a row.