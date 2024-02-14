Hischier scored two goals on five shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.
Hischier tied the game at 2-2 early in the third period and added an empty-netter later in the frame. This was his fourth multi-point effort in the last six games, a span in which he has three goals and six helpers. The center is up to 16 tallies, 35 points, 92 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 41 appearances this season. He's a fixture in the Devils' top six and should continue to put up strong scoring numbers.
