Hischier recorded two assists in a 5-3 victory over Ottawa on Saturday.

Hischier extended his scoring streak to six contests, and he has two goals and nine points in that span. With his second helper of the game, Hischier reached the 70-point milestone for the first time in his career. The 24-year-old has also set personal bests this season with 30 goals and 232 shots in 72 appearances.