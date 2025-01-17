Hischier scored twice Thursday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Hischier has three goals in his last two games and 22 in 47 games. But he has just four points including those three snipes, in his last nine games. Hischier isn't likely to hit the point-per-game plateau this season for the second time in his career, but a 65-point year is possible. Then it's decision time for fantasy managers -- is he a 60-67 point guy after delivering in that range three times in his last four seasons. Or is Hischier the point-per-game pivot he was in 2022-23 (80 points, 81 games). We're watching that carefully, because that's a huge difference in fantasy value.