Devils' Nico Hischier: Sitting on Saturday
Hischier (illness) will not play Saturday in Nashville, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Hischier accompanied the Devils on their road trip, suggesting the Swiss-born center plans to play sooner rather than later. He'll miss Saturday's tilt with the Predators but Hischier should have enough time before Tuesday's game in Dallas to shake whatever illness is keeping him down.
