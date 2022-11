Hischier scored twice in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Ottawa.

He deflected in the game winner on the power play with 33 seconds left in overtime. Hischier is riding a six-game, nine-point scoring streak that includes five goals. Three of those snipes were game winners. Hischier has points in 10 of the Devils' 13 games this season and 16 (eight goals, eight assists) overall. It appears as though he is taking the next step in his game.