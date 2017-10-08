Play

Hischier made his NHL debut Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Avalanche. He finished with 15:44 of ice time and six shots.

Hischier stepped onto the ice to chants of "Ni-co! Ni-co! Ni-co!" and didn't look out of place one little bit. It's only a matter of time before he taps the keg.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories