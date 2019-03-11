Devils' Nico Hischier: Skipping another trip
Hischier (upper body) will skip New Jersey's upcoming road trip through Western Canada, which begins Tuesday in Calgary, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
This trip features a trio of matches up north before concluding Sunday in Colorado. Hischier remaining behind in New Jersey essentially rules him out through at least the three Canadian matches, and it's far from guaranteed that he'll be able to join the Devils when they return to the United States. The second-year forward last suited up March 2.
