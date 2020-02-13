Hischier (knee) is in line to miss another game Thursday versus the Red Wings, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hischier appears destined for a fifth consecutive absence Thursday, and it wouldn't be surprising if another absence awaits Friday given the 24-hour turnaround between games. He was at least on the ice with the team during Wednesday's practice, which marks a step in the right direction after he skated before Monday's practice session.