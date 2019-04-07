Devils' Nico Hischier: Slight regression in Year 2
Hischier dished out an assist to go with two shots, a plus-2 rating and 10 PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Florida. He finishes the season with 17 goals and 47 points in 69 games.
Hischier couldn't stay injury-free like he did as a rookie, leading to a slight downturn in his overall numbers. Sophomore slumps aren't an uncommon occurrence, so there's a good chance the first overall selection from the 2017 draft will be a bit undervalued come next season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...