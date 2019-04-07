Hischier dished out an assist to go with two shots, a plus-2 rating and 10 PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Florida. He finishes the season with 17 goals and 47 points in 69 games.

Hischier couldn't stay injury-free like he did as a rookie, leading to a slight downturn in his overall numbers. Sophomore slumps aren't an uncommon occurrence, so there's a good chance the first overall selection from the 2017 draft will be a bit undervalued come next season.