Hischier picked up two assists Friday in a 4-3 loss to Boston.
The points snapped a five-game point drought for the young pivot. But even with the gap in scoring, Hischier has 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 33 games this season. He is third in team scoring behind Jack Hughes (39) and Jesper Bratt (33).
