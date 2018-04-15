Hischier scored his first career playoff goal in Saturday's Game 2 loss to Tampa Bay.

He was New Jersey's second-leading scorer during the regular season with 52 points. He has showed off his quickness this postseason, but he and his line were overpowered at times by the checking power of Tyler Johnson's line. Hischier's youth is showing right now, but his future is bright.

