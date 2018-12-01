Devils' Nico Hischier: Sparks offense in loss
Hischier scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.
He gave the Devils a brief spark of hope after they fell behind 4-1 midway through the third period, scoring their second goal and setting up their third, and Hischier could have easily had another couple points if not for some big saves by Braden Holtby. The teenager missed four games in November with an upper-body injury but finishes the month with two goals and seven points in 11 games, as Hischier continues to flash the offensive skill that made him the first overall pick in the 2017 draft.
