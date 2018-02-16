Devils' Nico Hischier: Stays hot with three-point effort
Hischier finished with a goal and two assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over Carolina.
Hischier also tacked on a plus-3 rating, as all three of his points came at even strength. The rookie first overall pick has some ground to make up on the Islanders' Mathew Barzal and Vancouver's Brock Boeser in the Calder Trophy race, but Hischier's closed the gap a bit with five points in his last two games.
