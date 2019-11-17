Hischier scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Hischier has been slow to score this season -- he has just three snipes. We had hoped for a big leap forward in his third season, but Hischier is still chugging along at a mid-40s point pace. Own him on name value alone, but don't overrate him. His time will come, but that might take a little while.