Devils' Nico Hischier: Still hoping for giant leap forward
Hischier scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.
Hischier has been slow to score this season -- he has just three snipes. We had hoped for a big leap forward in his third season, but Hischier is still chugging along at a mid-40s point pace. Own him on name value alone, but don't overrate him. His time will come, but that might take a little while.
More News
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Ups point streak to four games•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Fist multi-point outing of 2019-20•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Friday return confirmed•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: On track to play Friday•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Still not ready•
-
Devils' Nico Hischier: Inks seven-year extension•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.