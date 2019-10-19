Hischier (upper body) remains out of commission for Saturday's game against the Canucks.

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2017 draft procured a seven-year, $50.75 million contract extension with the Devils on Friday. Kevin Rooney is the most logical option to continue filling in for Hischier, but New Jersey also has rookie Jesper Boqvist on the active roster in case the team wants a fresh look up front. By sitting out Saturday, Hischier will have six more days to prepare for the next game since there's a large break in the schedule.